Deaths in Donegal, Monday, October 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hugh McMenamin, Ardnaward, Barnesmore, Donegal town

- Connie Lafferty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar

- Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Charlie McMonagle, Corgary, Ballybofey

- Sadie McLaughlin Rosshead, Glengad

Hugh McMenamin, Ardnaward, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Hugh McMenamin, Ardnaward, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St. Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private this morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Cancer Bus.

Connie Lafferty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Connie Lafferty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, Oct 30th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home today, Monday, October 30th, from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 31st, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Charlie McMonagle, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has taken place peacefully, at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, in his 94th year, of Charlie McMonagle, Corgary, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of his grandnephew, Peter McBride, Corgary, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, October 30th at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, care of any family member.

Sadie McLaughlin Rosshead, Glengad

The death has occurred place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Sadie McLaughlin Rosshead, Glengad.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday at 10.15am to St. Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.