Deaths in Donegal - Saturday , October 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred of Bridget McGowan (née Loughrey), Nailers Road, Buncrana, Donegal

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Sunday at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 10am . House private on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Gillespie, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Seamus Gillespie, Tullyarvan, Buncrana. Reposing at his home. Removal today, Saturday, 28th October, at 2.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 3pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rose Patton (nee Mc Bride) Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rose Patton (nee Mc Bride) Dromore, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm at the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Child Counselling Service, Pastoral Centre, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Director, Oldtown Letterkenny.

Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon tragically following a road traffic accident.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday, Oct 28th, from 11am to 10pm. Removal from there on Sunday afternoon to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery,

Florrie Doherty, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Florrie Doherty,Derryreel , Falcarragh

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy today, Saturday 28th October, at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please this morning. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg. Reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home.Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore.

Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home until removal at 5.15pm to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by burial in Cockhill Cemetery. Family home strictly private.

Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her home. Removal from her home today, Saturday, 28th October, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Killea. Burial afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. No flowers please. Donations to The Donegal Hospice.

Teague Mc Cullagh, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Teague Mc Cullagh, Fanaboy , Gortahork, and originally from Inis Oithir island. Survived by his loving wife Margaret, three sons, Tomas, Denis and Sean and a wide circle of friends and relations.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there today, Saturday 28th October for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Peacefully at St.Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar. Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home today Saturday Oct 28th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital and the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo / Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo, late of Glencolmcille.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday at St. Cormac's Church, Moygownagh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

