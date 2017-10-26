Deaths in Donegal, Thursday , October 26th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Susie Green, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast

The death has taken place of Susie Green, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast.

Removal from her late residence on Friday at 10.30am for 11am Mass at St. Mary’s Star of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by with burial immediately afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am. Rosary at 9pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice.

Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo / Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo, late of Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at Hiney's Funeral Home, Crossmolina this Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Cormac's Church, Moygownagh.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House, Bundoran/Ardfarna, Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully, in the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House, Bundoran, and formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran.

Reposing in The Sheil Hospital mortuary from 5:30pm on Thursday evening with removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of Sea, Bundoran, for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial after in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

No flowers please. Donations to Ozanam House, Bundoran, care of Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors.

Alphonsus (Fran) Maguire, Glasnevin, Dublin/Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Alphonsus (Fran) Maguire, Violet Hill Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballindrait.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin with burial afterwards at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mamie McGowan (née Gallen) Stoneybatter, Killygordon

The death has has taken place of Mamie McGowan (née Gallen) Stoneybatter, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 26th, at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Mickey Peoples, Laddan, Fanad

The death has occurred of Mickey Peoples, Laddan, Fanad.

Funeral on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Patrick White, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, of Patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, November 2nd, at Christ the King Church (Vita et Pax), Bramley Road, London, N14 4HE with burial afterwards at Southgate Cemetery, Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North London Hospice, 47 Woodside Avenue, Finchley, London, N12 8TT, or c/o Harrison Funeral Home.

Fidelma Neville (née Gildea), Monkstown, Dublin and Glenties

The death has taken place of Fidelma Neville (née Gildea), Monkstown, Dublin and Glenties.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday morning, October 26th, in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D.6w. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Blackrock Hospice.

Mary Weir, (née Harrison) Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Bundoran and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Mary Weir, née Harrison, Sligo and formerly of Bundoran and Ballintra.

Removal on Thursday from her late residence at 3 The Sycamores, Strandhill to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Nazareth Nursing Home, Sligo, patient comfort fund c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

