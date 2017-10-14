Deaths in Donegal, Saturday October 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Annie Hanlon, Town View, Ballybofey

- Bernard Harkin, Kent, England/Clonmany

- Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh

- Nancy Cassidy (nee Larkin), 38 Rathfort Crescent, Belleek

- Bernie Breslin, Townalaghan, Barnesmore

- Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles

- Colm McIvor formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny

Annie Hanlon, Town View, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at Aras, Gweedore of Annie Hanlon, late of Town View, Ballybofey.

Reposing at her son and daughter-in-law Joe and Brid Hanlon’s residence, Strand Road, Magherclogher.

Requiem Mass in St Bridget’s Chapel, Lettermacward at 11am this Saturday morning, 14th October with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private until 10am today.



Bernard Harkin, Kent, England/Clonmany

The death has taken place in England of Bernard Harkin, late of Maidstone, Kent, and formerly Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany.

In repose at the home his brother Sammy and Sister in Law Breda Harkin’s residence Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there today, Saturday 14th October at 10.40am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private please until 10am today.



Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh. Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence today, Saturday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please to 10am today.

Family time from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Nancy Cassidy (nee Larkin), 38 Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Nancy Cassidy (nee Larkin), 38 Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Everyone welcome to meet with the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home today between 1.30pm and 2.15pm, followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, at 3.30pm. Enquires to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek, on 0044- 77 032 10437.

Bernie Breslin, Townalaghan, Barnesmore

The death has occurred of Bernie Breslin, Townalaghan, Barnesmore in Galway Hospice. Further arrangements later.

Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal.

Her remains will be reposing at the residence of her son Bill Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles today from 12 noon until 10pm and Sunday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal from there on Monday at 1.30pm going to St. John’s Church, Inver for Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Inver Church or Strabane day centre c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, entry at the Gortward crossroads Inver and exit on the Doorin line.

Colm McIvor, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Colm McIvor, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at the residence of his son Niall McIver at Kiltoy, Letterkenny from 4pm until 10pm today, Saturday 14th October and from 4pm to 10pm tomorrow, Sunday 15th October.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 16th October at 11am, in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

