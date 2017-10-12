Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 12th, 2017
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh. Reposing at his late residence.
Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at
Family time please from
Family time from
Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford
The death has occurred of Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford.
Remains
Viewing today, Thursday from
Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial
Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport
The death has taken place of Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.
Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from
Funeral Mass on Friday at
Rosary both nights at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The
Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties
The death has occurred at her residence of Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties. Her remains will repose at her home from
Removal from there on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial
Family flowers
