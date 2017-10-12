Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh

- Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford

- Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport

- Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties

Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh. Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm - 10am .

Family time from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford

The death has occurred of Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford.

Remains reposing at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford.

Viewing today, Thursday from 5pm until 6pm , followed by removal at 6pm going to St Peter’s Church, Milford to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 2pm Wednesday, October 11th.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Pallative Care, care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties

The death has occurred at her residence of Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties. Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm , Wednesday 11th October.

Removal from there on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society care of James McGuinness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.