Deaths in Donegal, Thursday , October 5th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin/Fanad

- Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy

- Paddy Ned Boyle of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

- Gladys (née McMahon) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Milford

Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin/Fanad

The death has taken place of Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin, and formerly of Fanad.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday, October 5th, from 6pm until 8pm with family in attendance.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday, October 6th, in Church of the Resurrection, Bayside. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy

The death has occurred of Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy.

Funeral from the residence of her daughter Deirdre and son-in-law Gerard McGarrigle, Listillion, Letterkenny on Thursday, October 5th at 10am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Gynaecological Cancer Appeal at St. James Hospital Foundation or the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Paddy Ned Boyle of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Paddy Ned Boyle, formerly of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from his late residence in Middle Dore on Thursday, October 5th at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Enquiries to Steven O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Gladys (née McMahon) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Milford

The death has occurred of Gladys (née McMahon) Fleming, late of Artane, Dublin and Milford.

Removal on Thursday morning from St. Francis Hospice Mortuary Chapel to Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Howth Road, Clontarf for 12 noon Funeral Service with burial afterwards in Fingal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.