Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, October 1st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Anna Stewart, Brambles, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Anna Stewart, late of Brambles, Ramelton.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service on Monday, October 2nd, at 1.30pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

House private please. Neighbours, family and friends welcome.

Family time from 10pm until 10am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Presbyterian Church.

Hughie McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie McCloskey, late of Listillion, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday 2nd October at 10.15am going to Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery. Family time between 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral



John McCafferty, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has taken palce at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon of John McCafferty, late of 36 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, and Killeen, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his son Billy McCafferty’s Home, Killeen, Ballyshannon on Sunday from 2pm until 9pm, remains going to St Patrick’s church on Monday for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery,.

House private on the morning of the funeral please, family flowers only, donations if desired to the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon, C/O John McGee Funeral Director or any family member.

Rev. Patrick Mc Dermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties

The death has taken place of Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties.

Son of the late Con and Frances and brother of the late Con, Seamus and Gerry. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Donal and Liam, sister Rosaleen Deery, brother-in-law Eddie Deery, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Also regretted by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian and priests of Raphoe diocese. Regretted by Bishop Kihneman and priests of Biloxi diocese.

Funeral Mass this Sunday at 2pm, followed by burial in Edeninfagh Cemetery.



Howard Rutherford, Main Street, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Howard Rutherford, late of Main Street, Kilmacrennan,

His remains will repose at the residence of his son Trevor and Ruth Rutherford, at Cashleenan, Kilmacrennan. Funeral from there on Monday, October 2, at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrennan Church of Ireland for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland c/o any family member.

People are asked to park at the Church of Ireland Car Park, Kilmacrennan, bus will be provided from there.

Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred suddenly at his late residence.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Monday from 3.30pm with removal to St. Nauls Church, Ardaghey to arrive at 8pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles.

