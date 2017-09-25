Deaths in Donegal - Monday, September 25th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon



- Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon



- Mary Breslin, Drumalust, Mountcharles



- Rowena Graham, Durnish , Rossnowlagh



- Nelly Rogers, Aphort, Arranmore Island

Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon

The death has occurred of Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her home today, Monday from 11am until 11pm and on Tuesday from 11am until 11pm . Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.15am for R equiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral

Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred in Leeds, England of Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.

His remains will repose today, Monday, from 11am until 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am , with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, care of Geraldine Walker or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.



Mary Breslin, Drumalust, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Mary Breslin, Drumalust, Mountcharles. Removal from her late residence on Monday to the Church of the Holy R edeemer , Drimarone, for 12 noon funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.



Rowena Graham, Durnish , Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Rowena Graham, Durnish , Rossnowlagh. Funeral service in her home today, Monday at 2pm followed by burial in Drumholm Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Aras Mhic Shuibhne Patient’s Comfort Fund care of George Irwin Funeral Directors.



Nelly Rogers, Aphort, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Nelly Rogers, Aphort, Arranmore Island. Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral mass today Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm .

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Arranmore Day Centre care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.







If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.