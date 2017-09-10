Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, September 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Babs Maguire, Rathglass, Moy Road, Ballyshannon

- Ownie Greene, Scraig, Arranmore Island

- Margaret Price, Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

- Denis O’Neill, Knockfair, Stranorlar

- Bridget ‘Dodie’ McCutcheon, Colehill, Newtowncunningham



Babs Maguire, Rathglass, Moy Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Babs Maguire, late of Rathglass, Moy Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 12 noon until 10pm.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 1:15pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for mass of the resurrection at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the palliative care team, the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, C/O Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors. 086 249 2036



Ownie Greene, Scraig, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Sligo of Ownie Greene, formerly of Scraig, Arranmore Island.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Arranmore.

Rosary tonight, Sunday, at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 11th, in St Crone’s Church Arranmore at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please from 10pm until 10am and private the morning of the funeral



Margaret Price, Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Price, late of 11 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Denis O’Neill, Knockfair, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his residence of Denis O’Neill, late of Knockfair, Stranorlar.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 10.15 am for requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the St Joseph’s Hospital Patients’ comfort fund, c/o any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Bridget ‘Dodie’ McCutcheon, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget ‘Dodie’ McCutcheon, late of Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral Mass today, Sunday 10th September at 11am at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



