Deaths in Donegal, Friday, September 8th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

- Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport

- Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely

- Philip Mc Guinness, Carrowrevagh, Glenaniff, Rossinver

Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Reposing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny. Removal this Friday evening, 8th September, at 5.45pm to arrive at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 9th September, at 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport

Removal to her family home in Cloughglass today, Friday, September 8th, at 8pm. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 9th, in St. Columba’s Chruch, Acres at 11am, followed by burial in Belcruit Cemetery.

Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely. Reposing at the home of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Aidan O’Donnell, Croagh Road, Dunkineely today, Friday, from 2pm to 10pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Philip McGuinness, Carrowrevagh, Glenaniff, Rossinver. Co. Leitrim.

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice Sligo. Remains reposing at his home this evening from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to St Aiden’s Church, Ballaghmeehan on Saturday morning for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in Rossinver new cemetery.

House private to family on Saturday morning please.