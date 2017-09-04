Deaths in Donegal, Monday, September 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey

- Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin/Ballybofey

- Barney Owen Gallagher, Meencarricka, Falcarragh

- Kathleen McGoldrick (nee McGrory) Tirigannon, Mulleek, Co Fermanagh

- Connie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

- Timmy Doherty, Meenbanad, Burtonport

- Mary Smyth (née Mc Veigh), Mulvey House, Strabane and formerly of Portsalon

George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey

The death has taken place of George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey, formerly of Yorkshire and Kent.

House strictly private, please.

Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan, on Tuesday at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to the RNLI.

Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin/Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin, and formerly Trusk, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from the home of his brother Seamus Marley, 95 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey at 10.30am on Monday, Sept 4th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, please, to the Good & New Cancer Bus, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Barney Owen Gallagher, Meencarricka, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Barney Owen Gallagher, Meencarricka, Falcarragh.

Removal from the nursing home today, Sunday 3rd September at 5pm going to St Finan's Church, Falcarragh, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 4th September, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Kathleen McGoldrick (nee McGrory) Tirigannon, Mulleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGoldrick (nee McGrory) Tirigannon, Mulleek, Co Fermanagh. Funeral mass in Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek today at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers, donations in lieu if so desired to the Fermanagh branch of Marie Curie nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member. Family time this morning.

Connie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Connie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Viewing this morning, 4th September at McGlynn’s funeral home from 10am – 1pm and from 5pm onwards with 9pm rosary,.

Funeral mass on Tuesday 5th September at 11am in St Crona’s Church Dungloe, with interment after afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe patients comfort fund, care of any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral director.

Timmy Doherty, Meenbanad, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Timmy Doherty, Meenbanad, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Monday evening, 4th September at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday 5th September at 11am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mary Smyth (née Mc Veigh), Mulvey House, Strabane and formerly of Portsalon

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Smyth (née Mc Veigh), Mulvey House, Strabane and formerly of Portsalon.

Remains reposing at her daughter, Pat Kelly`s home, 32 Melmount Gardens, Strabane.

Funeral leaving from there today Monday, September 4th, at 7.30p.m. going to St Mary`s Church, Melmount, with Requiem Mass on Tuesday 5th September at 10a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research. c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.