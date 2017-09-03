Deaths in Donegal, Sunday September 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey

- Robert (Bobby) Elliott, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin/Ballybofey

- Annie McBride, Meendernasloe, Annagry

- Margaret Gallagher, “Mici Eoin”, The Banks, Mullaghderg

- Evelyn Gillespie, Creeveen, Carrick

- Patsy McGrane, Parkhill Ballyshannon

- Barney Owen Gallagher, Meencarricka, Falcarragh

- Sean O’ Mahony, Carrowhugh, Greencastle



George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey

The death has taken place of George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey, formerly of Yorkshire and Kent.

House strictly private, please.

Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan, on Tuesday at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to the RNLI.

Robert (Bobby) Elliott, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert (Bobby) Elliott, 10 Ard Colomcille, Letterkenny.

Removal from his home on Sunday, September 3rd, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin/Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin, and formerly Trusk, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of his brother Seamus Marley, 95 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey, on Sunday, Sept 3rd, from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving from there at 10.30am on Monday, Sept 4th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, please, to the Good & New Cancer Bus, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Annie McBride, Meendernasloe, Annagry

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McBride, late of Meendernasloe, Annagry.

Funeral from her home on Sunday, 3rd September, at 10.30am, going to the Star of the Sea Church Annagry for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Margaret Gallagher, “Mici Eoin”, The Banks, Mullaghderg

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Margaret Gallagher, “Mici Eoin”, late of The Banks, Mullaghderg.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday, 3rd September, at 9.30am for 10am funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, with cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

House private from 11pm to 10am. Rosary at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Evelyn Gillespie, Creeveen, Carrick

The death has taken place in Chicago, USA, of Evelyn Gillespie, formerly of Creeveen, Carrick.

Her ashes will arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, on Sunday, September 3rd, for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy McGrane, Parkhill, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place peacefully, at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Patsy McGrane, Parkhill, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Barney Owen Gallagher, Meencarricka, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Barney Owen Gallagher, Meencarricka, Falcarragh.

Removal from the nursing home today, Sunday 3rd September at 5pm going to St Finan's Church, Falcarragh, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 4th September, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Sean O’ Mahony, Carrowhugh, Greencastle

The death has occurred at his residence of Sean O’ Mahony, Carrowhugh, Greencastle.

Removal from his residence on Sunday 3rd September at 11.15am for 12 noon mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 9pm until 11am.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.