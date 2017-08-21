Deaths in Donegal, Monday, August 21st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Rosaleen McGinty, née Temple, Dooish, Ballybofey

- Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

- Kathleen Coll, Killycolman, Rathmullan

- Patrick (Packie) Nee, Fy Correnagh, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

- Nora Monaghan, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles

Rosaleen McGinty, née Temple, Dooish, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Mc Ginty, née Temple, Dooish, Ballybofey. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, Aug 21st, at 10.15am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow.

Her remains arrived home on Saturday evening in Renny. Rosary both nights at 9 o'clock.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Bridget’s Church Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen Coll, Killycolman, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Coll, Killycolman, Rathmullan. Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm Saturday 19th August.

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 21st at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick (Packie) Nee, Fy Correnagh, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick (Packie) Nee, Fy Correnagh, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence from 6pm Sunday 20th August.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons funeral directors.

Nora Monaghan, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Monaghan, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles.

Removal from the residence of her sister Mary Monaghan, at Lower Main Street, Mountcharles on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

