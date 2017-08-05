Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, August 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny

- Frank McDaid, Glencrow, Moville

- Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh

- Mary McNelis, The Post Office, Loughros Point, Ardara

- Annie McDermott, Ards, Ramelton

- Eddie O’Donnell, Balliness, Falcarragh

Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin, formerly Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, August 9th, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook.

Prayer service at 11.30am, Thursday, August 10th, at St. Joseph’s Church, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only.

Frank McDaid, Glencrow, Moville

The death has taken place of Frank McDaid, The Star of the Sea House, Glencrow, Moville.

Removal from his late residence at 12.30pm on Sunday, August 6th, for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, with burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday morning, August 6th, going to Christ the King Church Gortahork, for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm on Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary McNelis, The Post Office, Loughros Point, Ardara

The deaths has occurred of Mary McNelis, the Post Office, Loughros Point, Ardara, at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

Funeral leaves her late residence on Monday afternoon at 12.30 pm to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Harbour Lights nursing home c/o any family member.

Annie McDermott, Ards, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing home Milford of Annie McDermott, Ards, Ramelton.

Funeral mass at St. Mary's Church, Ramelton today (Sunday) at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie O’Donnell, Balliness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Eddie O’Donnell, Balliness, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass at 11 o’clock on Monday morning, 7th August in St Finian's Church Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

