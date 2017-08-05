Deaths in Donegal, Saturday August 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny

- Frank McDaid, Glencrow, Moville

- Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh

- Samuel James (Sammy) Johnston, Crieve Glebe, Letterkenny

- Peggy Kerr, Bridget’s Terrace, Eastend, Bundoran

- Margaret Rowley, née McGlinchey, Corveen, Donegal town

- Eric McElhinney, Tirhomin, Milford

- Oisin Gilmore, Meenacrieve, Annagry

- Mandy Boyce, Towneylough, Carrigart

Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin, formerly Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, August 9th, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook.

Prayer service at 11.30am, Thursday, August 10th, at St. Joseph’s Church, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only.

Frank McDaid, Glencrow, Moville

The death has taken place of Frank McDaid, The Star of the Sea House, Glencrow, Moville.

Removal from his late residence at 12.30pm on Sunday, August 6th, for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, with burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday morning, August 6th, going to Christ the King Church Gortahork, for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm on Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Samuel James (Sammy) Johnston, Crieve Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully, at the Donegal Hospice, of Samuel James (Sammy) Johnston, Crieve Glebe, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, 5th August, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time, please, from 11pm until 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Peggy Kerr, Bridget’s Terrace, Eastend, Bundoran

The death has taken place suddenly, at her residence, of Peggy Kerr, Bridget’s Terrace, Eastend, Bundoran.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran.

Family flowers only. Donations to RNLI, Bundoran. Family time only on Saturday morning, please.

Margaret Rowley, née McGlinchey, Corveen, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, in Castlebar University Hospital, of Margaret Rowley, née Mc Glinchey, Corveen, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar at 11am on Saturday with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eric McElhinney, Tirhomin, Milford

The death has taken place of Eric McElhinney, Tirhomin, Milford.

Funeral Service at 1pm on Saturday in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation or Tearfund, care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member. House private each day from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Oisin Gilmore, Meenacrieve, Annagry

The death has taken place of Oisin Gilmore, age 35 years, Meenacrieve, Annagry.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5th, in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Annagry Day Centre, c/o any family member or Steven O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Mandy Boyce, Towneylough, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Mandy Boyce, Towneylough, Carrigart.

Funeral Saturday, 5th August, in the Church of the St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.