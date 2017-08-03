“Words are woefully inadequate” - priest tells mourners at funeral of young Donegal mother

The untimely and tragic death of a young mother of two has been a devastating shock to her family and the community in Ballyshannon, mourners at her funeral were told today.

Sinead Ayres (née Moloney) (32) of 25 Lawn Park was laid to rest in Abbey Assaroe Cemetery on Thursday morning after her Funeral Mass at Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon.

She passed away in Sligo University Hospital on Monday, surrounded by her loved ones.

Very Rev. Cathal Ó Fearraí, PP, VF, Ballyshannon, told mourners that “words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and sorrow we all feel in our hearts at a time like this”.

He said: “When death comes unexpectedly to someone young, it robs us of not only what we possess but of our hopes and dreams.

“So many plans, so many expectations can be no more. No mother expects to bury her child no matter what the age.”

Sinead is survived by her husband, Michael, children Kensie and Natalia, mother Anne Moloney, sister Aoife Kennedy, and the extended Ayres and Moloney families.

“This time last week Sinead and Michael, Kenzie and Natalia, along with Anne had an enjoyable holiday with her aunt Collette in Bray, the Air show in Bray being the highlight of the week,” Fr Ó Fearraí said.

“Today they gather along with all Sinead’s family and friends to bid her farewell, to thank God for the gift of her life, and hand her back to God.”

Sinead’s young son Kensie (11) was given a liver transplant when he was very young.

Sinead was so grateful that her son had been given this most precious gift, that it was her deepest wish that her organs be donated to others.

Her daughter Natalia (8) was also very much loved by her mammy and was her own little queen.

Sinead’s late father, Nicky Moloney, was a former ESB employee and her grandmother Regina Gallagher is a member of a large and well-known Ballyshannon family.

She always described herself as a full-time mummy.

Both Sinead and her husband, Michael, took a keen interest in the Aodh Ruadh hurling team, for whom Kensie lined out.

The GAA was a very big part of their lives.

Tributes have been flooding in for Sinead on social media. She would have celebrated her birthday on Monday.

Concelebrating priests were Fr Hugh Hanlon, MSC, CC Ballyshannon; Fr Dermot Burke, PE, Ballyshannon; Fr Herbie Bromley, OMI, Ballyshannon; Fr John Carroll, Chaplain, Sligo University Hospital.

Fr Ó Fearraí thanked the ambulance service, the gardaí, staff of Sligo University Hospital, and ODTI (Organ Donation & Transplant Ireland). Three families benefited from Sinead’s donated organs.