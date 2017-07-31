Deaths in Donegal - Monday, July 31st
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Noel Curran, Swilly Inn, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham
- Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny
- Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island
- Alan Graham, “Weatherfield”, Glebe, Letterkenny
- Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon
Noel Curran, Swilly Inn, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham
The death has taken place suddenly, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, of Noel Curran, Swilly Inn, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.
Funeral from his home at
Family time please from 11 pm. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association.
The death has taken place of
His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon tomorrow, Monday, July 31st. Removal from there at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 1st, to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, to repose overnight for 10 am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 2nd, with burial
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Family time please from 10 pm until 11 am.
Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island
The death has taken place of Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island, at the residence of his daughter Carmel O’Connor in Churchill.
His remains left McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Saturday, 29th July, at
Funeral Mass in St. Crone's Church at
Alan Graham, “Weatherfield”, Glebe, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Alan Graham, "Weatherfield", Glebe, Letterkenny, retired maintenance supervisor, Letterkenny University Hospital.
Alan’s remains are reposing at his home.
Funeral from there on Monday, July 31st, going to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny for
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
House private at the request of the deceased. Family and close friends welcome.
Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon
The death has taken place peacefully of Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon, at her home after a short illness.
Remains reposing on Saturday, July 29th, at McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, from 7 pm until Rosary at 9 pm. Removal to her home on Sunday, July 30th, at 12 noon.
Funeral leaving her home at 10.30am on Monday, July 31st, for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with cremation
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology department, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or G. McCool & Son, Funeral Directors.
House is private at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.