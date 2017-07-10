Deaths in Donegal, Monday July 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret Rita McElhinney, Killaloo/ St Johnston

- Denis Hanlon, Dooey, Lettermacaward

- Violet Lindsay, 1A William Street, Raphoe, formerly Ballindrait

- Peggy Carr, Millbrook, Donegal Town

- Josie Mulrine, Ardbarnock, Raphoe

Margaret Rita McElhinney, Killaloo/ St Johnston

The deaths has taken place at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady of Margaret Rita McElhinney, nee Gilfillan, formerly of Castletown, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late home in Longlevens, 84 Ard Ground Road, Killaloo.

Funeral on Wednesday, July 12th,at 10:45am, followed by a service in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in St Johnston old burial ground.

Family flowers only, donations to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church, c/o Christine Gardiner, 9 Rossdowney Park, Derry.



Denis Hanlon, Dooey, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred at his home of Denis Hanlon, late of Dooey North, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass from there on Tuesday, July 11th at 11am at St. Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am.



Violet Lindsay, 1A William Street, Raphoe, formerly Ballindrait

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Violet Lindsay, 1A William Street, Raphoe and formerly of Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at Rodney Bogle’s home, 18 Meadow Hill, Raphoe.

Funeral leaving 18 Meadow Hill on Monday 10th July at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in Murlog Cemetery, Lifford.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



Peggy Carr, Millbrook, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Peggy Carr, Millbrook, Donegal Town.

Funeral mass Monday at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

House private on the morning of funeral please.

Josie Mulrine, Ardbarnock, Raphoe

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar of Josie Mulrine, Ardbarnock, Raphoe.

Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Monday 10th July at 12.30pm for 1pm in Requiem Mass in St Mary’s church, Convoy

Burial afterwards at the family plot at the old cemetery.

