Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, July 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Violet Lindsay, 1A William Street, Raphoe, formerly Ballindrait

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Violet Lindsay, 1A William Street, Raphoe and formerly of Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at Rodney Bogle’s home, 18 Meadow Hill, Raphoe.

Funeral leaving 18 Meadow Hill on Monday 10th July at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in Murlog Cemetery, Lifford.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad

The death has taken place of John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad.

Removal at 12.15pm on Sunday, July 9th, from his late residence in Ballure, Fanad going to St. Mary’s Church for 1pm funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund. Family time from 11pm till 10am.,

Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Rudolf Melch, late of Garvanagh, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon, on Sunday from 3pm. Funeral service at the funeral home at 3pm also.

Cremation to take place in the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, at 10.30am on Monday. No flowers on request.

Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o John Magee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private please.

Mary Fritz, Bolling Brook Drive, Swinford, Co. Mayo, formerly of Toome, Lettermacward

The death has occurred at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar of Mary Fritz, Bolling Brook Drive, Swinford, Co. Mayo and formerly of Toome, Lettermacward.

Funeral mass on Sunday 8th July at 4pm in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacward followed by burial in St Bridgets Cemetery.

Tom Murray, Strand Road, Falcarragh, formerly, Ballina, Co Mayo

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tom Murray, retired Garda Sergeant, Strand Road, Falcarragh and formerly of Ballina, Co Mayo.

Funeral mass on Sunday 9th July at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am.

Enquiries to John Ferry, Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Robert Bob McCrea, 2 Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice in Sligo of Robert Bob McCrea, 2 Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Removal to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra on Sunday for 2pm funeral service with cremation to follow at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan for private cremation on Sunday at 5pm.

House Private please. No flowers on request. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo c/o John McGee, Funeral Director, Ballyshannon.

Edward John Griffin, Legan, Inver

The death has occurred of Edward John Griffin, Legan, Inver.

Removal from his residence in Legan this Sunday morning going to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11.30am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, entry at the bottom of Castleogeary Hill and exit on the Drumfin or Keelogs road.

Peggy Carr, Millbrook, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Peggy Carr, Millbrook, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her residence from 1pm to 10pm on Sunday. Funeral mass Monday at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

House private on the morning of funeral please.

Josie Mulrine, Ardbarnock, Raphoe

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar of Josie Mulrine, Ardbarnock, Raphoe.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy from 3pm to 10pm today, Sunday 9th July.

Funeral from there on Monday 10th July at 12.30pm for 1pm in Requiem Mass in St Mary’s church, Convoy

Burial afterwards at the family plot at the old cemetery.

