Donegal deaths, Saturday, June 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Veronica Murphy (nee Callaghan) formerly of Colehill, Newtowncunningham and England

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Veronica Murphy (nee Callaghan) formerly of Colehill, Newtowncunningham and England.

Funeral from sister Lily Rodgers residence ,Castleforward, Newtowncunningham on Saturday June 24th at 10.15am going to All Saints Church Newtowncunningham for 11am funeral mass with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Mary McGrory, nee Monaghan, Pullinarenny, Ballintra

The deaths has occurred at Sligo University Hospita of Mary McGrory, née Monaghan, late of Pullinarenny, Ballintra.

Her remains are reposing the home of her son Vincent, at Aghadohey, Ballintra on Saturday June 24 from 10am until 10pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers, donations in lieu if so desired to Northwest hospice c/o Patsy McCauley or any family member. House private to family on Sunday Morning.

Marie Fitzpatrick Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Marie Fitzpatrick late of home 44 Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny. She is the former Director of Nursing at St Eunan’s Nursing home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

House private please at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society and the Donegal hospice c/ o any family member



Christina McFadden , Curransport and formerly of Derrybeg, Gweedore

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christina McFadden, “Tina Tom Ned”, late of Derrybeg, Gweedore.

Removal from her late residence at Curransport on Saturday morning June 24th at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass at St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards at Maghergallon Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am, with rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Áras Gweedore c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Gweedore.

Chris Shaw, Lisfannon, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Chris Shaw, late of, Lisfannon. Remains reposing at his late residence . Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11 O'Clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly Private.



Mary Clarkin, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Clarkin, late of The Diamond, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 24, at 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Pearl Cassidy, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek



The death has taken place of Pearl Cassidy (née Patton), late of 14, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Reposing at the family home. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, June 24th in St John the Baptist church, Toura followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Lupas Fund UK care of Patsy McCauley or any Family member. House private on Saturday morning.



Jim Gallagher, Coughlan Avenue, Frosses

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Gallagher, late 11 Coughlan Avenue, Frosses.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Treacy’s home in Frosses.

Removal on Saturday morning for 11am funeral mass in the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. House private on Saturday morning please.

Rose McCole, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Rose McCole, late of Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from her late residence on Saturday evening, June 24, going to St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 25, at 11am with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery.

House private please from 10pm until 10am. Rosary each night 9pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Gweedore Day Centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director, Gweedore.



