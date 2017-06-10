Donegal deaths, Saturday June 10th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Olive Mc Bride (nee Vance), Powderly, Carnowen, Raphoe



The death has taken place at Lifford hospital of Olive Mc Bride, nee Vance, Powderly, Carnowen, Raphoe.,

Funeral from her late residence today, Saturday 10th June at 11.30am for service in St. Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore at 12noon with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Lifford Hospital Funds c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Family and friends welcome.

Joe Forde, Shalvey, Kilcar, Co Donegal



The death has occurred of Joe Forde, Shalvey, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal tomorrow, Sunday 10th June at 10:30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11 o’clock funeral mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital.

Bernadette Condon, Newmills, Letterkenny, formerly Gillespie, Dungloe



The death has occurred in St Eunans Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Bernadette Condon, Newmills, Letterkenny, formerly Gillespie of Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 11am to 12pm today, Saturday 10th June.

Removal to McGlynn’s Funeral home, Dungloe with viewing from 3pm this afternoon, Saturday 10th June. Rosary at 8pm with removal to her late residence, Caravan Road.

House is strictly private. Funeral mass tomorrow, Sunday 11th June at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with cremation to follow at a later date.

Rose Mc Gill, Glen Road, Glenties

The death has occurred at her residence of Rose Mc Gill, Glen Road, Glenties. Her remains will be reposing at her home from 7pm this Friday evening 9th June.

Removal from there on Sunday 11th June at 2.30pm going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am. Enquiries to James Mc Guinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Mary Ferry (Nellie – Billy), Meenacuing, Gweedore, and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Mary Ferry (Nellie-Billy), Meenacuing, Gweedore, and Glasgow.

Remains will arrive at her son Eamonn’s residence at Meenacuing today, Saturday 10th June at 5pm.

Funeral from there on Monday June 12th at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Maghergallen cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Annie Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Annie Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Her remains will leave her home at 10.15am this morning, Saturday, for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Baby Caolan Melaugh, Cronalaghy, Crossroads, Killygordon

The peaceful death has taken place of Baby Caolan Melaugh, Cronalaghy, Crossroads, Killygordon, aged two, after a long illness.

His remains will leave his home today, Saturday, June 10th, at 12.15pm for Mass of The Angels at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House private please. Family and friends welcome.

Thomas Hirrell, Clonmany/Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Thomas Hirrell, late of Rashenny, Clonmany, formerly Tul-Na-Rí, Carndonagh.

Removal at 9.30am on Saturday, June 10th from Joyce Cooke’s residence, Rashenny, Clonmany, to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

Kevin O’Hagan, Castleforward , Newtowncunningham

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Kevin O’Hagan, late of Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham at 11am this morning, Saturday, June 10th, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Chest Heart and Stroke Association c/o any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Julie Dooher, Gortlee and Yorkshire

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Julie Dooher, late of No.8 Culdoire, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly Senior, Wakefield West, Yorkshire, England.#

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral today, Saturday, June 10th, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House strictly private, family only please.

Gerard Doyle, Bray and Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Gerard Doyle, late of Bray and Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his home and is strictly private.

Remains leaving his home at 10.15am this Saturdaymorning, June 10th, for 11am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only.

