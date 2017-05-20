Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, May 20th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon

- Margaret Sweeney, Loughanure

- Liam Blaney, Rosnakill/Warrenpoint, Down

- Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh

- Felicity Fox, Dublin and Bundoran



Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place Sligo University Hospital Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon.

Renains reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 10am to 10pm. Removal on Sunday at 10am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for mass of the resurrection at 11am.

Interment at the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of the Alzheimers Society care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Margaret Sweeney, Loughanure

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Sweeney, late of Loughanure.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.



Liam Blaney, Rosnakill/Warrenpoint, Down

The death has taken place at Ferndene Nursing Home, Blackrock, County Dublin, of Liam Blaney, born in Rosnakill, Donegal, and latterly of Warrenpoint, County Down.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 20th, at 10am, at St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.



Eileen Doherty-Leavey, Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at her residence of Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at McLauglin’s Funeral home, Buncrana.

Removal from there on Sunday (May 21st) at 3pm going to Carn Hospital Chapel of Rest. Viewing time from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from there on Monday (May 22nd) at 5pm going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, to repose overnight and requiem mass is on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will take place in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

Felicity Fox, Dublin and Bundoran



The death has taken place Felicity Fox, late of Shiel Avenue, Bundoran and Dublin.

Her funeral Mass on Saturday in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon. Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral director, Bundoran on 071 98 41547.



