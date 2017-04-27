Deaths in Donegal, Thursday April 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Bridie Nightingale (née Herron) 35 Barrack Street, Strabane and formerly of Fintown

The death has occurred of Bridie Nightingale (née Herron) 35 Barrack Street, Strabane and formerly of Fintown at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane today, Thursday at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery, Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Sally Mc Menamin, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has occurred, peacefully, at The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Sally Mc Menamin, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her residence today from 2pm to 10pm. Remains leaving her residence at 10.15am tomorrow, Friday, for mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital or Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Undertaker.

Bridie Donnelly, The Rock, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Bridie Donnelly, The Rock, Bundoran, at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo.

Remains reposing at her late residence today from 12 noon to 9pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland care of Conlan and Breslin Funerals or by donation box at church. House private on Friday morning.

Vincent Cunningham, Five Points, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Vincent Cunningham, Five Points, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 3pm to 10pm today and on Friday from 11am to 6pm.

Removal from his home on Friday evening at 7pm to Bride Christian Fellowship, Bruckless, to arrive at 7:15pm.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killybegs Cemetery.

Paul Montgomery, 46 Thorndale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paul Montgomery, 46 Thorndale Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral mass on Friday morning, 28th April at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine.

Interment afterwards to Leck Cemetery.

Marie Brennan nee Carr, 66 Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in London of Marie Brennan nee Carr, 66 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Cremation took place on Tuesday in London. Wake to take place from 10am today, Thursday April 27th.

Burial on Friday after 11am funeral mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.

Peadar Campbell, Garvin, Cloughan and originally from Silverhill, Glenties

The sudden death has occurred at his residence of Peadar Campbell, Garvin, Cloughan and originally from Silverhill, Glenties.

Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock today, Thursday April 27th in the Church Of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help, Glenfinn with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire cemetery.

John Rodden, Terlin, Creeslough

The death has occurred in University Hospital, Galway of John Rodden, Terlin, Creeslough.

Funeral mass today, Thursday April 27th in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 11am and burial afterwards in Doe cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Letterkenny and the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.





Violet Moore, Sedaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Violet Moore, Sedaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad.

Funeral service today, Thursday April 27th at 2pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill; burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Michael “Neddie” Eoin Gallagher, Annagry East

The sudden death has occurred of Michael “Neddie” Eoin Gallagher, Annagry East.

His remains will repose at Mc Glynns funeral home this Thursday evening April 27th from 6pm with removal at 7pm going to his late residence. Rosary on both nights at 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. House private from 11pm to 10am.

Madge Boyle, Sailor, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at St John’s Hospital, Sligo of Madge Boyle, Sailor, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning April 29th at 11 o’clock in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore Island, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Liam Doherty “Glackin”, Church Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Doherty “Glackin”, Church Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny yesterday (Wednesday) to his late residence.

Funeral from there today, Thursday April 27th at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am and to repose there overnight.

Removal from the Church of the Sacred Heart on Friday April 28th at 12 noon going to Lakelands crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

House private.

Ages McCarron nee Doherty (Clarke), Glenside Gransha, Buncrana



The death has occurred in Birmingham England of Agnes McCarron nee Doherty (Clarke) formerly of Glenside Gransha, Buncrana.

Funeral today, Thursday April 27th, with 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

