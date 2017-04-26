Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday April 26th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joe Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar

- Danny Doogan, Race End, Coolboy, Letterkenny, formerly of Falcarragh

- Bridie Nightingale (née Herron) 35 Barrack Street, Strabane and formerly of Fintown

- Sally Mc Menamin, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town

- Marie Brennan nee Carr, 66 Ballina, Falcarragh

- Peadar Campbell, Garvin, Cloughan and originally from Silverhill, Glenties

- John Rodden, Terlin, Creeslough

- Violet Moore, Sedaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad

Joe Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Joe Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal from there today, Wednesday at 11:30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon.

Burial afterward in Kilcar cemetery.

Danny Doogan, Race End, Coolboy, Letterkenny, formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Doogan, Race End, Coolboy, Letterkenny and formerly of Oldtown, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his home at Race End, Coolboy.

Requiem Mass today, Wednesday April 26th at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery, Falcarragh Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Bridie Nightingale (née Herron) 35 Barrack Street, Strabane and formerly of Fintown

The death has occurred of Bridie Nightingale (née Herron) 35 Barrack Street, Strabane and formerly of Fintown at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

Funeral leaving her home today, Wednesday, April 26th, at 8.30p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery, Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Sally Mc Menamin, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has occurred, peacefully, at The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Sally Mc Menamin, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Further arrangements later.

Marie Brennan nee Carr, 66 Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in London of Marie Brennan nee Carr, 66 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Cremation took place on Tuesday in London. Her ashes are expected at her home in Falcarragh this evening (Wednesday 26th April). Wake to take place from 10am on Thursday April 27th. Rosary

time to be advised.

Burial on Friday after 11am funeral mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.

Peadar Campbell, Garvin, Cloughan and originally from Silverhill, Glenties

The sudden death has occurred at his residence of Peadar Campbell, Garvin, Cloughan and originally from Silverhill, Glenties.

Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock on Thursday April 27th in the Church Of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help, Glenfinn with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9.00pm.

John Rodden, Terlin, Creeslough

The death has occurred in University Hospital, Galway of John Rodden, Terlin, Creeslough.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral mass on Thursday April 27th in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 11am and burial afterwards in Doe cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Letterkenny and the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Violet Moore, Sedaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Violet Moore, Sedaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday April 27th at 1.15pm for funeral service at 2pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill; burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.