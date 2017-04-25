Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, April 25th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Thomas Denes, Prucklish, Churchill

- David McLaughlin, Porthall, Lifford

- John Mc Carron, Strabane and Magherahane, Raphoe

- Joe Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar

- Danny Doogan, Race End, Coolboy, Letterkenny, formerly of Falcarragh

Thomas Denes, Prucklish Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Denes, late of Prucklish, Churchill,

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan at 11am on Tuesday April 25th, burial will take place in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Wednesday.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations to Our ladies hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

David McLaughlin, Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of David Mc Laughlin, late of 7 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 9.15 a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 10a.m. with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.



John Mc Carron, Strabane and Magherahane, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh, of John Mc Carron, late of 7 Beechmount Avenue, Strabane and formerly Magherahane, Raphoe .

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral on Tuesday in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10p.m. to 10a.m.

Joe Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Joe Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal from there on Wednesday at 11:30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon.

Burial afterward in Kilcar cemetery.

Danny Doogan, Race End, Coolboy, Letterkenny, formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Doogan, Race End, Coolboy, Letterkenny and formerly of Oldtown, Falcarragh.

Remains removed from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny last evening (Monday April 24th), going to his home at Race End, Coolboy.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday April 26th at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery, Falcarragh Family time from 10pm to 11am.

