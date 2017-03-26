Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, March 27th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Rose McGoldrick, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

- Veronica Gallagher, 20 St Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

- Maurice O'Kane, 1 Ludden, Buncrana & formerly of Melmore Gardens, Derry & Mullingar

- Terrence (Ted) Cawley, St. Patrick's Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo & Donegal

- Kathleen Curristan, Riverside House, Waterloo Place, Donegal Town

- Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo

Rose McGoldrick, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

The deaths has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Rose McGoldrick, late of Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Minibus service to the wake house from the Pettigo Road.

Veronica Gallagher, 20 St Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Veronica Gallagher, 20 St Eunans Terrace, Letterkenny. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon on Monday, 27th March, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Maurice O'Kane, 1 Ludden, Buncrana, formerly of Melmore Gardens, Derry & Mullingar

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Maurice O'Kane, 1 Ludden, Buncrana & formerly of Melmore Gardens, Derry & Mullingar. Remains reposing at his residence, Funeral from there at 9.30 on Monday going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10 O'Clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the City cemetery Derry. Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice Letterkenny.

Terrence (Ted) Cawley, St. Patrick's Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo & Donegal

The death has taken place of Terrence (Ted) Cawley, St. Patrick's Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo & Donegal. Reposing at the Foley & Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Sunday evening from 4-00pm with removal at 5.45pm to Sligo Cathedral, arriving at 6-15pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11-30am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery afterwards. House private please.

Kathleen Curristan, Riverside House, Waterloo Place, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Kathleen Curristan, Riverside House, Waterloo Place, Donegal Town. Reposing at her residence today, Sunday from 11am until 10pm, and on Monday from 11am until 10pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.

Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo (in her 109th year). Reposing at the home of her son Hugh and daughter-in-law, Brigid Gallagher in Gortnahowla today from 3pm until 9pm and on Monday from 3pm until 9pm.

Arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Ballintrillick, on Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass with Burial afterwards in Keelogue’s Cemetery, Ballintrillick. House private on Tuesday morning please.



Death notices can be sent to us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com, please include a contact number for verification.