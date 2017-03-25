Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, March 25th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred in London of Pat McDyre, London,, and formerly of Drimnakillew, Inver. Removal from the residence of his brother Denis, in Drimnakillew, Inver this Saturday morning to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial afterwards in Frosses Churchyard, along with the burial of the ashes of his late sister, Nora Maddock, who died recently in London.

Paddy Gallen, Killpheak, Newmills, Glenswilly

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Paddy Gallen, Killpheak, Newmills, Glenswilly. Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral mass in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon today, Saturday 25th March followed by burial in St Patrick’s Church Burial Ground, Crossroads, Killygordon. House strictly private at the request of the deceased.Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.



Cathal Coyle, Lisowen Ave., Buncrana/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Cathal Coyle, Lisowen Ave., Buncrana, formerly of Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass this Saturday morning, 25th March, at 10am in St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana followed by cremation on Sunday, 26th March. Cremation strictly family only please. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Croí.

Patsy Lennon, Rossinver, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Lennon, Rossinver, Co Leitrim, former postmistress. Peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am at St Aidan’s Church, Ballaghmeehan, Rossinver. Burial afterwards to Rossinver Cemetery. No flowers please. House private. Donations if so desired to The North West Hospice.



Nan Rose, Inver Village

The death has taken place at her home of Nan Rose (nee Mc Groarty), late of Inver Village.

Removal today, Saturday from her late residence, to St. Naul’s Church Ardaghey for 1pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital patients comfort fund, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Doran, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Doran, late of, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe. Funeral Mass in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11am Saturday, 25th March, followed later by cremation.

Dan Crumlish, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Dan Crumlish, late of Carnagarve, Moville.

Funeral on Saturday (25th Mar), removal at 10.15am from the home of the late Annie Crumlish, Meenlettervale, Lecamy, for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm till 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rose McGoldrick, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

The deaths has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Rose McGoldrick, late of Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Minibus service to the wake house from the Pettigo Road.

Veronica Gallagher, 20 St Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Veronica Gallagher, 20 St Eunans Terrace, Letterkenny. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Death notices can be sent to us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com, please include a contact number for verification.