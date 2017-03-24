Donegal deaths for Friday, 24th March

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Cathal Coyle, Lisowen Ave., Buncrana/Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Cathal Coyle, Lisowen Ave., Buncrana, formerly of Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 25th March, at 10am in St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana followed by cremation on Sunday, 26th March. Cremation strictly family only please. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Croí.

Patsy Lennon, Rossinver, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Lennon, Rossinver, Co Leitrim, former postmistress. Peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel Manorhamilton, on Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Aidan’s Church, Ballaghmeehan, Rossinver, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards to Rossinver Cemetery. No flowers please. House private. Donations if so desired to The North West Hospice.

Jack Harte, Aighe, Ardara, Donegal / Strabane, Tyrone



The death has occurred of Jack Harte, Aighe, Ardara, Donegal. Formerly of Bridge St., Strabane, Tyrone and PA, USA, at Galway University Hospital on March 22, 2017.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.



Nan Rose, Inver Village

The death has taken place at her home of Nan Rose (nee Mc Groarty), late of Inver Village.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Friday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Naul’s Church Ardaghey for 1pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital patients comfort fund, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral.



Jim Devenney, Belalt, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Jim Devenney, late of Five Crossroads, Belalt, Castlefin.

Funeral on Friday morning, March 24th at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please on the morning of the Funeral.

Daphne O'Connor, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Daphne O'Connor, late of, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny and formerly Rathmullan. Funeral on Friday, March 24th, at St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Oonah McCafferty, Castle St., Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Oonah McCafferty, formerly of Castle St., Letterkenny. Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Friday, March 24th, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Doran, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Doran, late of, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe. Reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm on Thursday, March 23rd, with rosary at 9pm and also at 9pm on Friday, March 24th. Funeral Mass in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11am Saturday, 25th March, followed later by cremation.

Dan Crumlish, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Dan Crumlish, late of Carnagarve, Moville.

Funeral on Saturday (25th Mar), removal at 10.15am from the home of the late Annie Crumlish, Meenlettervale, Lecamy, for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm till 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rose McGoldrick, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

The deaths has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Rose McGoldrick, late of Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Minibus service to the wake house from the Pettigo Road.



