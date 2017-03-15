Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tommy McElroy, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

- Jimmy Gallagher, Ballyshannon

- James Charles (Jimmy) McShane, Letterkenny/Kilcar

- James McGrath, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Rose Martin, Rossnakill, Fanad

- Mary Bonner, Grenian Park, Buncrana

- Eamonn Gallagher, Quigley’s Point

Tommy McElroy, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Edinburgh, Scotland, of Tommy McElroy of Glasserchoo, Gweedore.

Remains arriving at his sister Mary and Billy Doohan’s residence in Glasserchoo on Thursday, March 16th, at about 7.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Friday the 17th for 2pm Requiem Mass at St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm on Thursday.

House private from 11am until 9pm and from 12 noon on the morning of the funeral.

Jimmy Gallagher, Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Jimmy Gallagher, Erne Street, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence from Wednesday, from 12 noon until 11pm tonight, and on Thursday from 10am with removal at 11:45am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Ressurrection at 12 noon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon.



Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to the oncology unit level three at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

James Charles (Jimmy) McShane, Letterkenny/Kilcar

The death has taken place of James Charles (Jimmy) McShane of Convent Road, Letterkenny / Kilcar, retired county engineer.

Reposing at his late home from Tuesday evening, 14th March. Funeral from there on Thursday, 16th March, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Directors, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and also on morning of the funeral.

James McGrath, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James McGrath, 23 Wolf Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence from Tuesday, 14th March. Removal on Thursday, 16th March, at 11.30am to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Rose Martin, Rossnakill, Fanad

The death has taken place of Rose Martin, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Reposing at her home in Rossnakill. Funeral at 11am on Thursday, 16th March, in Massmount, Fanad, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the oncology day service at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mary Bonner, Grenian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Mary Bonner, Grenian Park, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 9pm today, Wednesday, 15th March. Removal at 9.30am on Thursday, 16th March, to St. Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Eamonn Gallagher, Three Trees, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Eamonn Gallagher, late of Three Trees, Quigley’s Point. Remains reposing at his home. Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Removal from his late residence on Thursday, March 16th, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.



