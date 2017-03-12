Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, March 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Meave Collum, Church Road, Falcarragh

- Jeannie Barber, Fanad

- Billy McGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles

- Gordon Dugan, Glebe House, Glebe Culdaff.

- Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh

Meave Collum, Church Road, Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Meave Collum, Church Road, Falcarragh.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jeannie Barber, Fanad



The death has taken place of Jeannie Barber (née Carr) of Fanad.

Funeral from her daughter Elizabeth’s home on Monday, 13th March for service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Longfield Residents Comfort Fund, Longfield Care Home, 2 Longfield Road, Eglinton.

Billy McGroarty, Mountcharles



The death has taken place of Billy MCGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence today Sunday from 1pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Gordon Dugan, Culdaff



The death has taken place of Gordon Dugan, late of the Glebe House, Glebe, Culdaff, Donegal.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Monday, 13th March, at 10.30am for 11am service in St Buadan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground. Family time please from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only or donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Kitty McGonigle, Kincasslagh



The death has taken place at her late residence of Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh.

Remains will reposing at her home today, Saturday 11th March from 12 noon. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh on Monday 13th March at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



