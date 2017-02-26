Donegal deaths, Sunday 26th February, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Paddy Sweeney, Castle Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Paddy Sweeney, Castle Street, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral Mass today (Sunday (Feb 26th) at 2pm in St Mary’s church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

Adrian McConnell, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Boston of Adrian McConnell, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh. His remains are reposing at his sister Breida and brother- in-law Packie Doohan’s residence Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Requiem Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Monday 27th February at 12 midday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary each evening at 9pm. House private after Rosary and on the morning of the funeral. Enquiries to Sweeney Funeral Director, Falcarragh or any family member.

Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, February 27th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

John Herron, Upper Ballymacool, Lettkerkenny

The sudden death has occurred of John Herron, Upper Ballymacool, Lettkerkenny. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass today, Sunday, February 26th at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards at Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt

The death has occurred in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt.

Funeral Mass on Monday 27th February at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Mc Menamin, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Kevin Mc Menamin, late of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

The death has occurred of Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Remains reposing at the residence of her son, Johnny and daughter-in-law Fiona, 76 Swanlibar rd, Derrygiff, Enniskillen from 12 noon until 9pm today, Sunday. House private on Monday morning.

Remains will arrive in St. Michael's Church, Enniskillen, on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.



