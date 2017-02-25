Donegal deaths, Saturday, March 25th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Removal today, Saturday, February 25th at 2 pm from McCool’s

Funeral Home, Ballybofey, to her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, February 27th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

James Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St James’s Hospital Dublin of James Doherty, late of Dromore Lower, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his son Pauric’s residence at Ruskey, Manorcunningham until this Saturday morning.

Removal today, Saturday, February 25th at 10.15 am to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.





Shaun Smiley, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Shaun Smiley, late of Fairhill, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass this Saturday, February 25th, at 10am, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt

The death has occurred in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt.

Removal from this Saturday, February 25th at 5pm, to All Saint's Church, Newtowncunnningham, to repose in the Oratory. Funeral Mass on Monday 27th February at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Leo O’Gorman, Middlesex and Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Leo O’Gorman, late of Uxbridge, Middlesex, England and formerly of 9 Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles.

Memorial Mass takes place today, Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles at 10am with interment of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. A one-way system will be in operation at the wake, entry via the Frosses side and exit on the Drumduff road.

John Herron, Lettkerkenny

The sudden death has taken place of John Herron, late of Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday February 26th at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Director, Letterkenny

Kevin Mc Menamin, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Kevin Mc Menamin, late of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

The death has occurred of Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Remains reposing at the residence of her son, Johnny and daughter-in-law Fiona, 76 Swanlibar rd, Derrygiff, Enniskillen from 12 noon until 9pm today, Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday. House private on Monday morning.

Remains will arrive in St. Michael's Church, Enniskillen, on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

