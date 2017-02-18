Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, February 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, Dublin and Bundoran

- Patrick Doherty, Carndonagh

- Edward Meehan, Ballyshannon

- Patrick Boyle, Kilcar

- Anna Duffy, Letterkenny



Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, Dublin and Bundoran

The death has taken place of Mary Christina Carty of Dublin and Bundoran in her 106th year. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran with burial in St. Ninnidh’s cemetery, Bundoran.

Patrick Doherty, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Patrick Doherty, “Taylor”, late of Hollymount, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass on Saturday February 18th at 11am, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonaghwith burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Edward Meehan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of at the Rock Community Nursing Home of Edward “Eddie” Meehan, late of Behy, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard at 12 noon with burial in the church grounds. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Rock Community Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy’s funeral directors, Lahardane, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Patrick Boyle, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Patrick Boyle, late of Cullion, Kilcar.

Removal on Saturday from his residence at 11:30am for funeral mass in St. Carthas Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cliff and Mountain Rescue.



Anna Duffy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Anna Duffy, late of 368 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny formerly Brennan Rosemount.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Sunday 19th Feb going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwall Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House Strictly Private at the request of the deceased.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.