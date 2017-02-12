Deaths in Donegal, Sunday , February 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- William Lafferty, Carndonagh

- Kathleen Coyle, St Johnston

- Mary Molloy May, Key Road Dungloe

-Billy Scanlon, Convoy

- Willie Patterson, Meenatole, Ramelton

- Lavinia Faulkner, Quigley’s Point

- Barry Richardson, Magheraclogher, Gweedore

William Lafferty, Carndonagh



The death has taken placed of William Lafferty, Ard Colgan,.

Reposing at residence of daughter and son-in-law Breidge and Bernard Callaghan at Coolcross, Clonmany. Removal on Monday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am, please.

Kathleen Coyle, St Johnston



The death has taken place of Kathleen Coyle, The Pound, St. Johnston. House and funeral strictly private.

Family flowers only.

No Mass or sympathy cards please.

Enquiries to Shaun Kelly and Son, Funeral Director, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Mary Molloy May, Dungloe



The death has taken place of Mary Molloy May, Key Road Dungloe. Reposing at her late residence today.

Removal today, Sunday, at 7pm going to St Cronan’s Church for 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday 13th February at 10am. Burial afterwards in Maghery Cemetery. House private please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if Desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director or any family.

Billy Scanlon, Convoy



The death has taken place of Billy Scanlon, The Bungalow, Convoy.

Remains are reposing at his late residence..

Funeral from there today, Sunday, at 2.30pm for service at St Ninian's Church, Convoy and burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. House private on the day of the funeral.



Willie Patterson, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Willie Patterson, Meenatole, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at the residence of his brother Joe Patterson, 3 Bridge Street, Ramelton.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.