Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, 28th January, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Austin Crumlish, O'Gara Villas, Moville

- Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry

- Domhnal O’Muiri (Daniel Murray), Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Jeannie McGavigan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

- Derek Mc Loone, St Louis, Missouri, formerly Birdstown, Ballindrait

- Mrs Bridie Kelly, 200 Townparks, Convoy

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Catherine De’ Ath, England and Letterkenny

- Joanne McGonagle, England and Culdaff

- Maureen Vance, Carrigans

Austin Crumlish, O'Gara Villas, Moville

The death has taken place of Austin Crumlish, 11 O'Gara Villas, Moville.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal at 10.15am on Saturday, January 28th, to St. Columba's Church, Ballinacrea, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please, from 10pm until 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice.

Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry

The death has taken place at his residence of Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry. He will be waked at his home from 11am this Saturday, January 28th. Funeral Service in his house at 12 noon on Monday 30th January with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member. House Private from 10pm till 11am.

Domhnal O’Muiri (Daniel Murray), Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Domhnal O’Muiri (Daniel Murray), Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork. Remains reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 10pm. House private after rosary until 10am. Removal from his residence on Sunday 29th January for 1pm Mass at Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork

Jeannie Mc Gavigan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Jeannie Mc Gavigan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey. Her Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest today Saturday, January 28th from 6pm until rosary at 9pm. Funeral from there on Sunday Jan 29th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Convoy cemetery.



Derek Mc Loone, St Louis, Missouri, formerly Birdstown, Ballindrait

The sudden death has taken place in St. Louis, Missouri of Edward Derek Mc Loone, formerly Birdstown, Ballindrait. Remains reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog. Requiem Mass this Saturday morning January 28th at 11 o’clock, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mrs Bridie Kelly, 200 Townparks, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Bridie Kelly, 200 Townparks, Convoy. Remains reposing at her residence from 8pm. Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.30am for 11 o’ clock mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot at the old cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Catherine De’ Ath, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Milton Keynes, University Hospital in England of Catherine De’ Ath, nee Ward, and formerly of 47 Upper Main Street, Letterkenny.

Her ashes will be received to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny today, Saturday 28th January for Mass at 10am. Burial of Ashes afterwards in the Family Plot, Conwal Cemetery

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Joanne McGonagle, England and Culdaff

The death has taken place in England as a result of an accident of Joanne McGonagle, late of England and formerly of St Bodens in Culdaff.

Her remains will arrive at Belfast City Airport today, Friday January 27th, leaving there at approx 1.30pm to arrive at the Muff Border at approx 3.30pm, going to her brother Gavin’s residence in Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 29th at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Maureen Vance, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Maureen Vance, nee Whyte, late of Cross, Carrigans.

Funeral leaving from her residence today at 2.30pm, Saturday, January 28th, for a funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.