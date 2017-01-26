Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, January 26, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Eric Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

- Ellie (Helen) Gillespie, Sandymount, Dublin, and late of Glencolmcille

- Rose Speller (née Earley), Toreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Peter O’Donnell, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny/Glenfinn

- Mary Stewart, Flat Roof, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Anne Carey, Westmeath / Kincasslagh

- William Doherty, Raphoe

- Nora Boyle, Gweedore

- Mick Campbell, Burt

- Gerry Malapad, Lifford

- Mary Ellen (Maureen) Mc Menamin, Castlefin

Eric Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eric Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham.

House private, family and neighbours only.

Removal from his residence at 2pm today for service at 2.30pm in Ray Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy, or any family member.

Ellie (Helen) Gillespie,Dublin Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Ellie (Helen) Gillespie, Sandymount Dublin and late of Glencolmcille, who died peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Much loved sister of Una, Kate and the late Máire. She will be greatly missed by her family, brother-in-law Helmut; nephews Donal and Colum; niece Ciara; grandnieces and grandnephews Charlotte, Ted, Inga and Finn; relatives, especially Jeanann, Aleana and Adam; and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am today in the Church of St. Columba, Glencolmcille, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island. Rose passed away peacefully at Mayo University Hospital.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Peter O’Donnell, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny/Glenfin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter O'Donnell, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny, formerly of Glenfin. He was a retired nurse St. Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass today at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, with burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Motor Neuron Association c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director. Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Stewart, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Stewart, Flat Roof, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass today at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Ballymore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Bridget’s Ward, Liver Transplant Unit, St Vincent’s Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Anne Carey, Westmeath and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Anne Carey (née Rodgers) late of Cornamaddy, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Requiem Mass today in St. Mary's Church, Athlone, at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Drumraney Cemetery.

William Doherty, Raphoe

The death has occurred of William Doherty, late of St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Castlefinn).

Reposing at his home from Wednesday morning. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, with burial afterwards.

Nora Boyle, Upper Dore, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Nora Boyle, Upper Dore, Gweedore.

Requiem Mass today at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Mick Campbell, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place, on Wednesday at Aras Ui Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Mick Campbell, Speenogue, Burt.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there at 10.45am tomorrow, Friday, to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Aras Ui Domhnaill Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund are of any family member.

Gerry Malapad, Lifford

The sudden death has taken place, on Tuesday at his home, of Gerry Malapad, 5 Beechwood Park, Lifford and formerly of the Philippines.

Remains reposing at his home. House private from 11pm to 11am, please.

Funeral leaving there on Friday at 10.20am to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

Mary Ellen (Maureen) Mc Menamin, Castlefin

The death has taken place, on Wednesday at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mary Ellen (Maureen) Mc Menamin, 4 Sessiagh Park, Castlefin and formerly of Skelpy, Castlefin. Beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother of Mary, Josephine, Carmel and the late Kathleen.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal from there at 5.30pm today to arrive at St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 6pm, reposing overnight. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.