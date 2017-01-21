Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, January 21st 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Órán Nibbs, Rathonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Órán Nibbs, age 7 years, of Rathonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny.

Órán's remains will repose at his home from 12 noon to 8pm on Saturday the 21st of January and from 12 noon to 8pm on Sunday the 22nd of January.

Funeral from there on Monday the 23rd of January at 10.30am for Mass at 11am in The Church of the Irish Marytrs, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Carrigans Cemetry, Maugherow, Co. Sligo

Family time please from 8pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.



Susie Kelly, Stranamuck, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Susie Kelly, Stranamuck, Castlefin.

Removal this Saturday morning, 21st January, at 10.30am from her residence, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, of flowers, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital. Family time from 11pm till 11am.



John Mc Hugh, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of John Mc Hugh, Drumbohill, Portnoo.

Funeral Mass this Saturday morning at 11am at St. Conal's Church, Kilclooney, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary McDaid (Connors), Glasgow and Meenbanad

The death has taken place of Mary McDaid (Connors), Glasgow and Meenbanad.

Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh this Saturday, January 21st, at 11am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ Gallen, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Gallen, late of

Ballinacor,Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Austin Mc Govern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday (Jan 22nd) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, C/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Cassie Kelly, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Cassie, late of Oakwood Cottage, Woodside, Carndonagh.

Removal this Saturday, January 21st, at 10am from her late residence to St. Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice. House private please from 10pm till 11am.



Kathleen Devlin, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Kathleen Devlin, late of Altahalla, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at the residence of Phonsie Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany.

Removal on Sunday, 22nd Jan, at 11am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital. House private please from 10pm till 11am.

