Donegal Democrat deaths, Thursday evening, January 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Susie Kelly, Stranamuck, Castlefin

The death has taken place of occurred of Susie Kelly, Stranamuck, Castlefin.

Reposing at her late residence from 6pm today, Thursday. Removal on Saturday morning, 21st January, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, of flowers, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital. Family time from 11pm till 11am.



John Mc Hugh, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of John Mc Hugh, Drumbohill, Portnoo.

Removal from the nursing home tomorrow evening, Friday, at 4.30pm to St. Conal's Church, Kilclooney arriving at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary McDaid (Connors), Glasgow and Meenbanad

The death has taken place of Mary McDaid (Connors), Glasgow and Meenbanad

Reposing in Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe tomorrow, Friday, January 20th, from 2pm till 6.30pm, with removal to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21st, at 11am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.



James Haughey, Drimroe, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of James Haughey, Drimroe, Glencolmcille.

Removal from the family residence this evening, Thursday, to Saint Columba’s Church, Cashel for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Bernie Dorrian, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Bernie Dorrian, of the Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon. Reposing at Dorrian's Imperial Hotel. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon. Please note that there will be family time on the morning of the funeral. Interment immediately after Requiem Mass at Abbey Assaroe. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund.

Thomas McCreery, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas McCreery of Altnapaste, Ballybofey. Funeral from his home at 1.30 pm on Friday for Service at 2 pm in St. John's Parish Church, Kilteevogue, with burial afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Christy Hill, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Christy Hill from Rocktown, Falcarragh. Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Friday, January 20th, at 12 noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

David Bovaird Senior, Gartan

The death has taken place of of David Bovaird Senior of Gartan, Churchill. Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Audrey Anderson, Gartan, Churchill. Funeral service in St Columba’s Parish Church, Churchill at 2pm on Friday, January 20th, followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. House private please.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.