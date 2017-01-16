Regretted passing of Pat Gavigan, Ardara

There was widespread sadness at news of the death on Sunday of Pat Gavigan of Ardara.

He passed away, peacefully at his home in Beagh, where his remains are reposing. House private 11pm to 10am, please.

As a mark of respect, Ardara GAA, of which he was a noted member, cancelled their Minor Board Presentations which were to have taken place on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the club said, "Always a gentleman, Pat was a key worker on our Community Employment Scheme during the field and clubhouse development before his illness struck.

"He was a popular figure always around the place, being able to turn his hand to many different jobs with no fuss.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to Diane, Sinead, Pamela and Patrick on their great loss, to mother Peggy, sister Mary, and brothers, Hugh Gerard, Joe, Luke, Martin and to the extended Gavigan and Gallagher families."

Funeral leaving the family home at 10.30am on Wednesday, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.