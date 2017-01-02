Deaths in Donegal, Monday January 2nd 2017

Gerry Deignan, Letterkenny and Riverstown, County Sligo

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Gerry Deignan, Magherennan, Letterkenny and formerly of Riverstown, County Sligo.

Requiem Mass today, January 2nd, at 12 noon at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time this morning.

Tommy Fisher, Aughnish, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny Univeristy Hospital of Tommy Fisher, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Funeral Service on Monday 2nd January at 2pm in St Paul’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground. Family time please this Monday morning.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital.

Cassie O'Donnell, Inver

The death has taken place of Casie O'Donnell of Thower, Inver. Reposing at her late residence in Thower; removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Frosses, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by interment in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Bernie Harley, Birmingham and Braade

The death has occurred of Bernie Harley, Birmingham, England and formerly of Braade.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017, at 7pm.

Charlie Keeney, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Charlie Keeney, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass at 11am this morning, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and house strictly private, please.

Sarah Johnson (née Coyle) Glasnevin, Dublin & Gortahork

The death has occurred of Sarah Johnson (née Coyle) (Dublin and Gortahork) at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown - Sarah, late of Glasnevin and Gortahork.

Removal from the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Tuesday evening at 4.45pm to St. Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, arriving at 5pm.

Funeral on Wednesday after 10am Mass to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

