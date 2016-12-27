Deaths in Donegal, December 27th, 2016

Peadar McFadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, on December 24th, of Peadar Mc Fadden, late of Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Funeral from his late residence in Shroughan today, Tuesday for 12.00 midday Requiem Mass in the Church of Christ The King, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private this morning.

Mary Ellen Moss (née Browne), Cronalaughy, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Moss (née Browne), Cronalaughy, Killygordon.

Removal this Tuesday morning, at 10.20am, from the home of her daughter and son-in-law Betty and Philip Gallagher, Monellen, Crossroads, Killygordon to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Caolan Melaugh Fund, c/o any family member.

Mary Green (Mary Peadar), Loughanure

The death has occurred in her home of Mary Green (Mary Peadar), Loughanure.

Funeral mass today, Tuesday at 1pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private until 10am this Tuesday morning.

Jim Boyle, Drimbarren, Frosses

The death has occurred of Jim Boyle, Drimbarren, Frosses.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles this Tuesday morning at 10.30am for a memorial service in Frosses Hall at 11am, followed by private cremation.



Ray Jarrett, Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death occurred on December 25th 2016 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ray Jarrett Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait and formerly of Redditch, England. Reposing at Gerry and Kathleen Kavanagh`s home, Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving the Kavanagh home on Wednesday, (December 28th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Mary Ferry (née Nurse Mooney) Coshclady, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Mary Ferry (née Nurse Mooney) Coshclady, Gweedore. Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Derrybeg today, Tuesday 27th of December with burial afterwards in Maghergallen Cemetery.



