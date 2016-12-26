Deaths in Donegal, December 26th, evening update

Peadar McFadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, on December 24th, of Peadar Mc Fadden, late of Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Funeral from his late residence in Shroughan on Tuesday for 12.00 midday Requiem Mass in the Church of Christ The King, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10.00pm. House private from 11.00pm until 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral.



Ray Jarrett, Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death occurred yesterday, December 25th 2016 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ray Jarrett Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait and formerly of Redditch, England. Reposing at Gerry and Kathleen Kavanagh`s home, Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait today Monday (December 26th) from 3p.m.

Funeral leaving the Kavanagh home on Wednesday, (December 28th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Mary Ferry (née Nurse Mooney) Coshclady, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Mary Ferry (née Nurse Mooney) Coshclady, Gweedore. Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Derrybeg tomorrow, Tuesday 27th of December with burial afterwards in Maghergallen Cemetery.

