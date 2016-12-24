Deaths in Donegal, Saturday December 24th

Charlie Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Bohurl, Letterkenny. Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Umlagh Cemetery, Carrigart.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Mary McGinley, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Mary McGinley 17 Radharc Na Mara, Ballina, Falcarragh.

Formerly of Glasgow.

Funeral Mass today Saturday at 12 noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Falcarragh Nursing Unit.

