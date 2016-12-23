Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, December 23rd

Charlie Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Bohurl, Letterkenny. Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Umlagh Cemetery, Carrigart.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Mary McGinley, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Mary McGinley 17 Radharc Na Mara, Ballina, Falcarragh.

Formerly of Glasgow. Removal Friday afternoon at 4.30pm from the Donegal Hospice to her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh followed by burial in the adjoining cemerery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private please from 10pm till 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Falcarragh Nursing Unit.



Esther Power, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Esther Power (née McCaffrey), 7 Alingham Court, Bundoran.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass at 11am. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

