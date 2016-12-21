Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 21st



Betty McLaughlin, Mullinboys, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of of Betty McLaughlin, Mullinboys, Mountcharles

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles. Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Thursday to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Eamonn Gallagher, Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Eamonn Gallagher, Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles.

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today Wednesday from 6pm with rosary at 9pm and on Thursday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Friday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Ffneral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Thomas Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at t. Joseph's Hospital,Stranorlar of Thomas Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Reposing at the family home from 6pm today Tuesday. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 1.30 pm to Stranorlar Parish Church for 2pm service,interment afterwards in the adjoining

churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired please,to St.Joseph's patients comfort fund, c/o any family member. Family time from 11 pm to 10 am.



Caroline McDermott, London and formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place in London of Caroline McDermott, London and formerly of Gleneely.

Removal to Belfast City Airport tomorrow, Tuesday, arriving at approximately 12 noon to arrive at Muff at approximately 2pm. Travelling via Carndonagh to Gleneely to arrive at the family home, Terrahork at approximately 3pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.