The Friar's Rest Letterkenny for quality food

The Friar's Rest in Letterkenny has long been synonymous with quality food in Letterkenny and their stature has grown in recent weeks with recognition coming by way of the Justeat.ie awards where Friar's Rest won best Chipper in Ireland.

However, the takeaway is just one element of a business that has continued to grow since it first opened the doors.

The 'Friars' pride themselves on using quality local produce and their passion for good food certainly shines through in the consistent quality. Dishes are cooked to order meaning that they can cater for all tastes.

From their famed 'Dirty Big Burger' to the daily lunch specials, you are guaranteed quality food and service for the team at Friars.

Davina spoke of the fantastic spirit amongst the staff :''There's a huge spirit of teamwork involved here and I suppose the best way to put it is that, everybody cares. I would like to take this opportunity to let all our staff know that we really appreciate them; without them this recent award would not have been possible.''

Details were announced of a special customer appreciation draw to show their thanks to their many customers and celebrate their recent award. Entry is free with every order and the winner, drawn on ​N​ew ​Y​ear​'​s ​E​ve, will receive a top prize of €1,000.