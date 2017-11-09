Stunning food and views at The Sandhouse Hotel Rossnowlagh

Sitting in the panoramic Glasshouse restaurant in the Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh one could be forgiven for thinking that they were just floating along the crest of the incoming Atlantic views.

Once a relaxing reading room, the new owner at the time, Paul Diver immediately recognised the potential of this superb location and swiftly set about converting it into one of the top restaurants in the county.

Speaking to the Democrat last week Paul joked, “People said to me at the time 'Ah sure you can't eat the view' - true but it helped get them up there, the rest was up to ourselves.”

With only the broad Atlantic separating them from New York, Paul and his team have built a truly exceptional dining venue and one that has made a strong impression on the culinary experience in Donegal and the North West.

As one would expect from this unique location the freshest of seafood plays a strong part on the daily choice of foods served up by the dedicated kitchen team.

Paul told the Democrat, “My family originally came from Aranmore and as island people we always appreciated the best in what the sea could give us. We are spoilt for choice here in Donegal with practically every species coming in fresh at Killybegs and the best of lobster, crayfish and crab just around the corner at Creevy.

“Agriculture has always been an important industry with the result that we also have the greatest selection of matured meats and game as well as a wide choice of organic vegetables..”

Regular visitors to the hotel whether just for a freshly brewed espresso or for some sea bass just out of the sea, will never fail to be more than impressed.

The restaurant has that easygoing and relaxed feel to it in spite of the crisp white linen and starched napkins. One often gets that feeling looking out the wide panoramic windows that they truly are on holiday.

With a vibrant and friendly team in the Glasshouse, you will have a truly memorable experience.

Paul has converted the old traditional “dining room” into the now named “Seashell Restaurant” which is truly ideal for private parties .

Open all year around the Sandhouse has established itself as one of the premier restaurants in the county.