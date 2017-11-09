Shapla Letterkenny - a taste of the East

Today one of the most popular ethnic cuisines in Ireland comes from the far off lands of India with top class restaurants offering this tasty and spicy cuisine in most of the major towns in the country.

Many may not realise it but the first Indian restaurant in Ireland opened over a century ago.

In summer 1908 Karim Khan opened the Indian Restaurant and Tea Rooms on Upper Sackville Street, beside the Gresham Hotel. Promising real Indian curries served by native waiters in costume, Khan boasted that his was the only Indian restaurant in Ireland.

Many years later the legendary Mike Butt opened the small six-table restaurant, enticingly named the Golden Orient, on Lower Leeson Street.

Regulars included the Dublin Indian community as well as many local Dublin diners.

Indian cuisine had well and truly arrived in Ireland and has flourished ever since.

Shapla in Letterkenny is one of the most popular Indian restaurants in Donegal and specialises in Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine

Over the years it has developed a large base of loyal customers from across the county and far beyond.

Earlier this year, Chef Imran Hussein won Chef of the Year at the 2017 Asian and Oriental Chef Awards a very prestigious award and one that is highly regarded in culinary circles.

On Sunday next Shapla will be competing in Belfast for the award for the Best Indian Restaurant in Ulster at an awards ceremony.

The restaurant is fitted out to an exceptionally high standard and exudes a genuine oriental atmosphere with its soft lighting and vibrant colours.

It is conveniently located on the Port Road which offers ample free car parking

Shapla offers the finest local and authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine and some of its specialities include their Tandoori Shashlik which a preparation of lamb, chicken, ands king prawns marinated in yoghurt and mixed spices and then barbecued in their tandoori clay oven with onions, green peppers and tomatoes and served with naan bread and sauce on the side.There is also a wide selection of seafood dishes including Black Tiger Prawn with green Chilli and master seeds and Salmon Masala.

Realising that all their guests may not be great fans of spicy food the team at Shapla offer the very best of European food including some great 12-oz steaks. They are also keen to stress that they can cook all dishes to their preferred taste.