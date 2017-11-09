Kitty Kelly's - a delightful experience

En route to Sliabh Liag on the Wild Atlantic Way, Europe’s highest sea cliffs, Kitty Kelly's offers a culinary delight of fresh seafood and locally sourced foods.

Known throughout the world, Kitty Kelly's is a unique Donegal experience, based in a beautifully restored 200-year-old rustic farmhouse. Indeed, the traditional Irish charm that existed 200 years ago is still very much alive in this now world famous route.

Dining in this family run restaurant feels more like attending an intimate dinner party with the dining areas divided into separate little rooms all with their own identity.

Entering the restaurant you receive a warm welcome from Donna Dupuy, who owns the restaurantwith her husband, Remy, who brings his French culinary excellence to Donegal.

Specialising in Seafood and French cuisine, 'Fresh Local Produce Only' is Remy 's philosophy. Killybegs seafood tops the list - and fans will be delighted to find an old favourite taking pride of place among the starters - Prawn and Monkfish in Garlic Butter, which has been Remy's best selling dish for the last 20 years.

Main courses also major on fish and seafood, always including a seafood dish of the day, but meat lovers are also spoiled for choice with the likes of dry-aged steaks. beautifully seasoned venison, pork belly and succulent duck breasts.

Desserts include classics like tart tatin and chocolate parfait, also some treats not likely to be found in the immediate area.

Like many of the best French chefs cooking in Ireland today, Remy has great respect for the quality of the produce in his area - “We literally get all our food locally and also employ all our team from the local area. They all have a great local knowledge and impart that to the many visitors. Donna and Remy have built up a very popular venue and their ever popular Sunday lunch is a must where booking is advisable.

This year they will also be introducing their very special Christmas menus which are sure to be a huge success.

With a welcoming glass of prosecco Remy includes some of his favourites - carefully seasoned pheasant, chargrilled steak and of course, your free range turkey to name but a few.

A very special place, Kitty's is just like an intimate dinner at home but with experts doing the cooking and somebody else doing the washup. A great place for your Christmas get together.