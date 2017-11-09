The Abbey Hotel Donegal Town - the perfect host

Situated in the bustling centre of Donegal town the Abbey Hotel plays host to a variety of great dining options to suit all culinary tastes - everything from a light snack, a cup of freshly brewed espresso to our speciality, our absolutely succulent “steak on the stone”.

For many years this venue has been renowned for its cuisine and true Donegal hospitality serving beautiful locally sourced produce combined with efficient service and a warm smile.

Anne Boyle of the Market House Restaurant said, “Something we pride ourselves on is our dedication to using the freshest ingredients, offering our guests a true taste of Donegal from our menus. With Ireland’s premier fishing port, Killybegs, only a short distance away we offer you fresh local seafood on our menus daily – Straight off the Boat! All our other produce is also sourced locally from the rich pastures that surround us.”

She added, “We serve food all day and offer a variety of choice to cater for all tastes. For light bites throughout the day, a unique lunchtime dining experience in our new Food Hall, our ever popular Sunday Lunch and delicious evening meals from our mouth-watering Steak and Seafood menus.”

Guests and locals alike can choose from our Market House Restaurant, the Food Hall or the Abbey Bar, all of which offer outstanding quality, service and variety to the most discerning diners.

Anne added, “Our Market House Restaurant has proved a huge success with both locals and the local community and provides that intimate dining experience one can expect from a top class operation.

As the festive season approaches we will be running some specially themed nights in the Market House for the added enjoyment of our guests as well as some great party nights in our grand banqueting suite.

Please do not hesitate to give us a call.